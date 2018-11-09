Alaves rallies to 2-1 win vs Huesca

Vitoria (Spain), Nov 11 (IANS) Alaves beat Huesca 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday, rallying back from a 0-1 deficit to extend newly-promoted Huesca’s winless drought to the 11th match.

Huesca was the first to create a scoring chance when Spanish midfielder Moises Gomez Bordonado collected a loose ball in front of the area ten minutes into the first half, but his shot went just wide, reports Efe.

At the other end of the field, Alaves appeared to be struggling to get past Huesca’s five-player defensive line.

When they did, Alaves remained unable to beat Serbian net-minder Aleksandar Jovanovic, who blocked a shot by Spanish striker Borja Baston in the 17th minute.

Just six minutes later, Huesca defender Pablo Insua was forced off the pitch in his La Liga debut due to injury.

Though Alaves appeared in control, Huesca scored their only goal of the match on a surprising shot from Moises Gomez that got past Antonio Sivera in the 35th minute.

Huesca’s joy was short-lived, as Alaves winger Jony Rodriguez headed in the equalizer five minutes later, connecting a cross by fellow winger Ibai Gomez.

After the intermission, both teams tried to dominate possession, but it was Alaves who imposed the rhythm, applying strong pressure on Huesca’s players.

Six minutes after taking the field in the 62nd minute, substitute forward Ruben Sobrino gave Alaves the lead for good.

Huesca defender Ruben Semedo lost the ball under stiff pressure from Argentine striker Jonathan Calleri, giving Sobrino the chance to collect the loose ball and fire it past Jovanovic.

Following the win, Alaves temporarily holds the third spot in La Liga with 23 points, on goal differential behind Atletico Madrid, while Huesca remains dead last in 20th with six points.

Barcelona, currently leading the Spanish league with 24 points, is set to square off against Real Betis later Sunday.

–IANS

gau/sed