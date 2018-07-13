Alaves sign forward Baston on loan from Swansea

Vitoria (Spain), July 16 (IANS) La Liga club Alaves announced on Monday the signing of Spanish forward Borja Baston on a one-year loan contract from Swansea City, who were relegated from the English Premier League last football season.

This is Alaves’ third summer signing, following Jony Rodriguez and Ximo Navarro, reports Efe.

“The Madrid-born striker joins us on a loan from Swansea after having played in Malaga (during the 2017/2018 season),” Alaves said in a statement on its website.

The 25-year-old Baston worked his way up through Atletico Madrid’s youth academy to the first team, then played on loan for several Spanish clubs, including Eibar, his last stop before joining Swansea City.

