Los Angeles, July 6 (IANS) Actress Jessica Alba says she still has 15 pounds to lose after giving birth to son Hayes.

The mother of three took to Instagram Stories to share a gym selfie, reports etonline.com.

Alba captioned it: “Still got 15 lbs to go. This is my most challenging considering I didn’t gain as much w Hayes. Six months postpartum.”

She added: “Got it in,” along with flexed arm and sweat emojis.

