Alesha Dixon wants to make meat illegal

Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Singer Alesha Dixon would make it illegal to eat meat and would shut down slaughter houses if she ran the country.

“I’d make smoking illegal and I’d ban the slaughter of animals for food or anything. So I’d close down every factory responsible for either and make it illegal to smoke or eat meat. Everyone would be fine, trust me,” femalefirst.co.uk quoted Dixon as saying.

The 39-year-old singer gave up meat six years ago because she loves animals. But she has struggled to go vegan because she still really enjoys dairy products.

“I listen to what my body wants. I gave up meat for many reasons, but mainly my love of animals. My mum is vegan and I think she has had a big influence on me over the years. I guess she finally cracked me. I’ve made other changes, too,” she added.

The singer says she does not drink cow milk anymore and has almond milk instead.

–IANS

dc/rb