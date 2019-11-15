Alex Marquez to join brother Marc in Honda for MotoGP season

Asaka (Japan), Nov 19 (IANS) Honda have announced Moto2 title winner Alex Marquez as replacement for triple world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who earlier announced his retirement. Alex will hence make his Moto GP debut next season alongside brother and reigning world champion Marc Marquez.

“The young Spanish rider will join the Repsol Honda Team on a one year contract,” said the team in a release. “He will move from the intermediate class to partner eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez in 2020 for his debut season in the premier class aboard the Honda RC213V.”

Alex Marquez made his Moto3 debut in 2012 and his Moto 2 bow in 2015. He won this year’s title with a race to spare in Malaysia.

–IANS

