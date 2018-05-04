Alex Orbison cried after seeing father?s hologram

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Writer and director Alex Orbison says he cried after watching a hologram of his late father performing on stage.

“At that point, that’s when I started crying just because of being so proud of what my dad was and now is and always will be I guess – and also because I didn’t screw it up,” Orbison BANG Showbiz.

He added: “The profound thing to me was the solidness of the hologram … this looks like a guy standing on stage.”

He went on to reveal that the appearance of the hologram was so life-like that it caused an argument between a couple in the audience at a show in Cardiff, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “After the first show there was an argument between a guy and his wife that drew in a crowd of people to try and straighten it out because he felt that we had just had a real person on stage.

“He felt that he had been ripped off, he said ‘I thought I was going to see a hologram.'”

However, he explained that the process of putting together the shows did not come without difficulties, saying that the “bar was set high”.

–IANS

dc/nv/