Alex Reid’s fiancee suffers third misscariage

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor Alex Reid has revealed that his fiancee Nikki Minashe has suffered a third misscariage amid her IVF struggle.

The former “Cage Fighter” actor took to social media to share the news to raise awareness about the side effects of IVF, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He wrote: “We are absolutely devastated and I wasn’t going to go public with this but I am to raise awareness.Next time you post a picture of your pregnant bump or your gorgeous baby think of those less fortunate. Today we lost baby number 3.

“We have been trying for a baby for several years through the help of Ivf. My first baby ( yes I call every loss a baby) my ectopic baby nearly killed my fiancee and she was operated on which was life or death and lost her ‘fallopian tube. After that loss, we went on the IVF train, It has been the hardest emotional rollercoaster for us.”

Reid also spoke about the difficulties of IVF, including the cost and the lack of support.

“She struggles very much from someone who struggles with not being perfect, the ideal woman, someone who has issues with not being in control, everything goes out the window with IVF from gaining weight, body shape changes and for what?”

He urged his fans and social media followers to think again before they ask a couple why they aren’t married yet or why they don’t have children yet.

“Maybe that couple is spending a wedding fund on fertility treatment and maybe that couple have been trying for 4 years for a family. Don’t take your babies for granted, cherish every single day from their first word to their first day at school because trust me when I say this.

“Many people would swap shoes with you to have the beautiful gift of raising a child the right way,” Reid added.

–IANS

sim/rb