Alexa to soon adjust audio equaliser via voice

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) Amazon is working on an equaliser (EQ) feature for its smart speakers “Amazon Echo” that would enable users to control and adjust the EQ settings via voice commands for digital assistant Alexa, the media reported.

With the new feature, users would also be able to adjust the bass, midrange and treble individually manually through the Alexa app or on-screen controls with “Echo Show” or “Echo Spot,” The Verge reported.

“There are a variety of ways you can ask Alexa to change the EQ, like ‘Alexa, turn up the bass,’ ‘Alexa, set treble to maximum,’ and ‘Alexa, reset equalizer’,” the report added.

Once the EQ is adjusted, those parameters will apply to all kind of media being played, until re-adjusted.

The EQ feature is also being offered to developers and is being used with devices like Sound United’s “Polk Command Bar” which is a home theatre sound bar system with Alexa built-in.

The new EQ feature will be rolled out to all “Echo” devices in the coming days, though only US-based users would be able to use voice commands immediately, followed by other regions, said the report.

–IANS

rp/na/bg