Alexander Zverev defends Washington Open title

Washington, Aug 6 (IANS) Top seed Alexander Zverev of Germany has defeated 19-year-old Alex de Minaur from Australia 6-2, 6-4 to win the Washington Open.

This was Zverev’s third tour-level trophy of the season and ninth overall.

Zverev, 21, also became the first man in nearly a decade to win consecutive titles at the hard-court tuneup tournament for the upcoming US Open, Xinhua news agency reported.

Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina won the Washington Open in 2008 and 2009.

“It’s been a great ride, and hopefully many more to come,” Zverev said on Sunday.

“It’s been a really special week for me. It’s been a great first time here, and I can’t wait to come back,” added Zverev, who hit six aces and never faced a break point en route to the title.

De Minaur, who began the season at number 208 in the ATP rankings, will crack the top 50 for the first time on Monday. The teenager will soar from number 72 to number 45.

–IANS

pgh/