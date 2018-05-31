Alexandra Daddario beats germs with wet wipes

Los Angeles, June 7 (IANS) Actress Alexandra Daddario says she is a germaphobe and relies on wet wipes to keep clean when she is out and about.

“Like a lot of young people, we are running from place to place. It’s a great way to keep yourself clean and germ-free,” Daddario told entertainment portal StyleCaster.

The actress also reaches for the wipes when she has to fly for her career, because planes are packed with illness-inducing germs, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Talking about her cleaning routine while travelling, she said: “My biggest health tip to travellers is: ‘Nobody wants to be sick when they are travelling. So an antibacterial on a plane’.”

She added: “I’m a huge germaphobe. If you have an antibacterial wipe to wipe down the seat with, just for your peace of mind, but also I think it helps you from getting sick. And getting sleep is a big important thing. Really be easy on yourself when you travel. Don’t have that extra drink. Go home and get some rest.”

And just as Alexandra, 32, is obsessed with keeping her body clean and is also committed to clean eating most of the time, because she believes that good health comes from inside out.

