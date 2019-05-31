Algeria cancels July 4 presidential elections

Algiers, June 2 (IANS) Algeria on Sunday cancelled the presidential polls, which was to be held on July 4, as both the candidates failed to meet requirements to contest elections.

The papers submitted by Abdelhakim Hammadi, a doctor specialising in pharmacy, and Hamid Touahri, a retired aircraft maintenance engineer, in May had been rejected as both did not meet the requirements, the Algerian Constitutional Council said in a statement, reported Xinhua news agency.

Amer Rekhila, a law expert, said the deadline for new presidential elections shall be extended for a maximum of 60 days according to Article 103 of the Constitution.

Algeria has been plagued by wide-spread protests since February 22, which forced then President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign on April 2 and led to cancellation of presidential polls scheduled for April 18. Protesters later started expressing objections to elections on July 4.

The protesters are demanding guarantee for free and fair elections, after a short transitional period of at least six months led by honest and clean authorities.

Algeria’s interim President Abdelkader Bensalah shall remain in office until the new elected President takes oath.

