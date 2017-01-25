Algeria football team coach quits after Afcon exit

Libreville (Gabon), Jan 25 (IANS) Algeria’s football team head coach Georges Leekens has quit following his team’s failure to make it to the quarter-finals at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Gabon.

“It is only fair that I leave the job because we had set targets and some of them have not been achieved,” Leekens told Xinhua on Tuesday.

On Monday, title favourites Algeria were held to a 2-2 draw against Senegal, a result which kicked them out of the continental showpiece since they had earlier lost 1-2 to Tunisia and drew 2-2 with Zimbabwe.

Many had expected Algeria to win the 2017 Afcon following their good showing at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the fact that they have top players like Islam Slimani and 2016 African Footballer-of-the-Year Riyad Mahrez who helped Leicester City win the English Premier League title last season.

“For the good of all, I decided to quit even though I do it with heartache,” 67-year-old Leekens said.

The Belgian-born coach was appointed in October last year following the resignation of previous coaches Milovan Rajevac and Christian Gourcuff in the same year.

–IANS

