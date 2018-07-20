Algerian IS suspect expelled from Italy

Rome, July 20 (IANS/AKI) A 28-year-old Algerian alleged to be a supporter of the Islamic State jihadist group was repatriated aboard a flight from Rome’s Fiumicino airport, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

International investigators said they identified the suspect as the author of a comment on am IS-linked Facebook page vowing willingness to become a jihadist “martyr”.

The suspect also belonged to a jihadist Facebook group called “Converts to Islam”, according to the investigators.

The Algerian was deported after his release from Milan’s San Vittore prison, where he had been put under surveillance, the ministry said.

A total of 306 suspected Islamic extremists have been expelled from Italy since January 2015, of whom 69 were deported this year, according to the ministry.

