Algerian striker Belfodil joins Hoffenheim

Berlin, May 16 (IANS) Hoffenheim have completed the transfer of Ishak Belfodil from Belgian outfit Standard Liege, both football clubs have announced.

The “TSG” have wrapped up their second summer signing as striker Ishak Belfodil has penned a four-year deal which keeps him with Hoffenheim until June 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Ishak fits perfectly in our requirement profile. He is a dangerous striker, who is fast, technically and physically strong. In addition, he is good in the air and thus brings another important quality into the squad,” Hoffenheim’s sporting director Alexander Rosen said.

The 26-year-old new arrival knows the Bundesliga as he played at Werder Bremen on loan last season. However, he never made the breakthrough at Bremen and provided only four goals and one assist in 26 appearances.

“I am really looking forward to the new challenges with Hoffenheim. I am very happy to be able to develop with this aspiring club and I will do my utmost to contribute to further successes,” Belfodil said.

Hoffenheim completed the Bundesliga season 2017-2018 in the third place, which ensures a berth in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

