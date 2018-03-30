Alia Bhatt takes no credit for being stylish

Mumbai, April 1 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt, who is quite a trendsetter with her on-screen and off screen appearances, says if she had her way she would be in casual and comfortable athletic wear all the time.

Alia received the Most Stylish Woman honour at the inaugural GQ Style Awards here on Saturday night, read a statement.

“It always feels great to receive something for being stylish but I take no credit for it because if I had my way, I’d be in my Lululemon track pants all my life. But thank you to my stylist and my team for making me look good,” Alia said while receiving the award.

The actress, who turned 25 last month, said it is the first time that she was receiving an award “as a woman and not a girl”.

“Maybe because I have just celebrated my milestone 25th birthday. And it also feels great to win this award in an all-boys club. I say all-boys because they say ‘A girl turns into a woman, but boys will always be boys’,” she added.

Alia’s upcoming film projects include “Raazi”, “Gully Boy” and “Brahmastra”.

