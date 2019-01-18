Alia Bhatt wraps up ‘Kalank’ shoot

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film “Kalank”.

Alia on Saturday night took to her Instagram stories, where she shared videos with the crew of “Kalank” and captioned it “And it’s a wrap! ‘Kalank’.”

“Kalank” also features Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19.

This will be her fourth film with Varun. The two have previously worked in films such as “Student Of the Year”, “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania”

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios.

Alia will next be seen in the upcoming film “Gully Boy”, starring Ranveer Singh. Also featuring actor Kalki Koechlin, Zoya Akhtar-directed “Gully Boy” is a film about Indian street rappers and their struggles.

“Gully Boy” is scheduled to release on February 14.

–IANS

dc/ksk