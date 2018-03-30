Alia Bhatt’s ‘Raazi’ trailer to be out soon

Bollywood’s starlet Alia Bhatt is all set to star alongside Vicky Kaushal in one of the most anticipated films of the year ‘Raazi’ after a year since her last film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’. Earlier on Sunday, the actress shared a still from the film on her Instagram account announcing when the first trailer of the film will be out within ten days time.

Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Karan Johar, and it is a period thriller film. Meanwhile the film is an adoption of Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, about a Kashmiri spy married to a Pakistani man and moreover the film story is set against the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

As per latest report ‘Raazi’ is scheduled to release on June 1 this year. Furthermore Vicky Kaushal, is out to prove his mettle with his acting, has appeared in films like ‘Massan’ and ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’.

Moreover he is also portraying a role in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’. Alia, on the other hand, has films like ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Gully Boy’ in her kitty. Keep watching for more refreshments about the movie at the earliest.