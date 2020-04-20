Alibaba Cloud to invest $28 billion to boost Cloud infrastructure

Beijing, April 20 (IANS) Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, on Monday announced to invest additional approximately $28 billion (RMB 200 billion) in the next three years on its cloud infrastructure, focusing on technologies including operating system, servers, chips and network.

The company said in a statement that it is committed to offering enhanced Cloud services to its clients across the globe, aiming to help businesses in different sectors to speed up their digital transformation after the pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has posed additional stress on the overall economy across sectors, but it also steers us to put more focus on the digital economy,” said Jeff Zhang, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

“By increasing our investment on cloud infrastructure and fundamental technologies, we hope to continue providing world-class, trusted computing resources to help businesses speed up the recovery process, and offer cloud-based intelligent solutions to support their digital transformation in the post-pandemic world,” Zhang added.

Over the past decade, Alibaba Cloud has developed its proprietary technologies across the board including the Apsara Distributed Operating System, AI-inference chip Hanguang 800, X-dragon Architecture, RDMA (Remote Direct Memory Access) high-speed network, Super Computing Cluster and leading network devices such as VSwitch.

Alibaba Cloud has data centres in 63 availability zones, two of which are in India, across 21 regions serving millions of customers across the globe. It has more than 70 security and compliance accreditations worldwide.

In December last year, Alibaba Cloud announced a distribution partnership with ZNet Technologies Private Limited, India’s leading cloud distributor offering cloud infrastructure and managed services.

ZNet is owned by RP tech India (a division of Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd) which has 50 branches and 50 service centers across the country.

The cloud computing arm of Chinese e-tailer giant Alibaba in September 2018 announced the launch of its second data centre in India. Dual availability zones further enhance the level of security of Alibaba Cloud’s data centres in India.

–IANS

na/