Alibaba creates over 36.8mn jobs in 2017

Beijing, April 9 (IANS) Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba created over 36.8 million jobs in 2017 via its expansive retail ecosystem, a report showed.

The company’s various e-commerce platforms like Tmall and Taobao, which cover over 500 million consumers, offered about 14.05 million jobs to online retailers in 2017, Xinhua news agency quoted the Renmin University of China report as saying.

Apparel and textiles, daily necessities and home appliances were the top three retail items that offered the most jobs, it added.

The booming online retail service also helped boost demand for professionals in upstream and downstream sectors like R&D, design, manufacturing, and logistics, totaling about 22.76 million jobs.

Alibaba saw its revenue grow 56 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter in 2017.

As the e-commerce market evolves, more professionals who can make mid-and-long-term development plans, capable of reforming business models and combining digital technologies with offline retail skills that are in high demand, according to the report.

–IANS

and/ksk/vm