Alibaba Singles’ Day sales logs 5.44 lakh orders per second

Beijing, Nov 18 (IANS) Alibaba Group Holding on Monday revealed that ‘Alibaba Cloud,’ the data intelligence backbone of the company, successfully handled peak order rate of 5.44 lakh per second during the 24-hour “11.11 global shopping festival” that recorded $38.4 billion gross merchandise volume (GMV).

“We are the first company in the world to run all core business systems on our own public cloud platform, and the performance, reliability, and agility of the core e-commerce platform increased drastically after moving 100 per cent onto public cloud,” Jeff Zhang, Alibaba Group CTO, President of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence said in a statement.

According to the company, the technologies that have safeguarded the record-breaking sales are available to all Alibaba Cloud customers as part of the company’s commitment in building a collaborative global ecosystem.

Some of the key technologies that supported one of the largest global shopping events include, X-Dragon server which seamlessly integrates the computing platforms including the Elastic Compute Service (ECS) bare metal server and virtual machine.

The company also used RDMA network among others for easily processing the large amount of order and traffic during peak sale hours.

The Chinese behemoth Alibaba last week launched its public retail offering of 500 million new ordinary shares on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, in a bid to raise up to $13.4 billion.

