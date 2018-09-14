All NFR routes to be electrified: Railway

Guwahati, Sep 19 (IANS) Consequent upon the approval given by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) during its meeting chaired the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all previously sanctioned work of electrification of railway track has got the required thrust.

At present Indian Railway has about 13,675 km of un-electrified broad gauge (BG) railway tracks. Out of which 2,536 km falls under N.F. Railway.

Presently the only electrified portion of N.F. Railway is between Katihar and Malda Court stations via Kumedpur (101 km), NFR chief spokesman P. J. Sharma said on Tuesday.

“Electrification work of the balance portion of un-electrified track has been segregated into different segments and targeted for completion in a phased manner,” he said.

Work has been distributed amongst two agencies: (i) Centre for Railway Electrification (CORE) and (ii) Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

He said that contracts have already been awarded and work is in various stages of progress in all the above portions.

