All parties stand united, pass resolution condemning Pulwama attack

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The all-party meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on Saturday passed a resolution condemning the February 14 Pulwama attack that has till now claimed the lives of 49 CRPF troopers.

“We strongly condemn the dastardly terror act in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in which lives of 40 (Thursday’s immediate figure) brave jawans of CRPF were lost. We, along with all our countrymen, stand with their families in this hour of grief,” the resolution passed at the meet called by the Centre, stated.

“We strongly condemn terrorism in all forms and the support being given to it across the border,” it read.

The resolution also said that in the past three decades, the country has faced the menace of cross-border terrorism and India has displaced both firmness and resilience in dealing with these challenges.

“The entire nation speaks in one voice to express its determination to fight these challenges. Today, we stand united in solidarity with our security forces in fighting terrorism and in defending the unity and integrity of the nation,” it added.

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot. The toll rose to 49 on Friday as several injured succumbed.

The attack has left the security establishment stunned as it created the biggest casualty of security personnel in a single day in peace time.

–IANS

