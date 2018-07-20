All PDP office-bearers submit resignations to Mehbooba

Srinagar, July 23 (IANS) All office-bearers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday submitted their resignations to party President Mehbooba Mufti, a party spokesman said.

The development followed the resignation of Mehbooba Mufti’s maternal uncle, Sartaj Madni as PDP’s Vice President.

Party’s spokesman Rafi Mir said all office-bearers of the party including the Vice President, General Secretaries and Treasurers have submitted their resignations to Mehbooba Mufti, adding it was “aimed at revamping the party”.

The PDP has been facing an internal crisis after many MLAs came out in open rebellion against Mehbooba Mufti accusing her of playing to the dictation of the coterie of relatives around her.

–IANS

