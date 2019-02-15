All political parties must oppose terror: Joshi

On board Vande Bharat Express, Feb 15 (IANS) Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Friday said that all political parties should take a unified approach on combating Pakistan-sponsored terrorism without trying to score political points.

“I feel the country must take a unified stand on whatever decisions (are taken) to combat Pakistan-sponsored terrorism without any difference of opinion. All parties should devise a common approach and wholeheartedly join them.

“No place should be allowed to support terrorism and bigotry and no one should try to draw political benefit at the cost of the country’s interest,” Joshi told IANS in board the country’s fastest train between New Delhi and Varanasi that was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning.

Joshi was reacting to the worst ever terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday that left 45 CRPF troopers dead at the hands of a suicide bomber.

A former union Minister, Joshi described Thursday’s incident as a ghastly attack which deserved condemnation of not only of those in India but everyone across the world to create an international bulwark for crushing terrorist elements.

“These are aspects of international consolidation of democratic and peaceful societies,” he said.

Second, Joshi said, terrorist elements and tendencies should be identified in the country and such platforms should be demolished.

For this, psychological efforts were needed to change the mindset of people especially youth against to create a complete abhorrence for violence.

–IANS

vsc/mr