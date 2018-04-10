All RJD MLAs to give up security as Rabri’s cover downgraded

Patna, April 11 (IANS) A day after the Bihar government downgraded security at the official residence of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi here, her two sons and all RJD lawmakers decided to give up their security cover in protest.

The government withdrew 32 personnel of the Bihar Military Police posted at 10 Circular Road — the official residence of Rabri Devi and her husband, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad — after the CBI raided the place on Tuesday in connection with a IRCTC hotel tender case.

Calling it political vendetta by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his ally BJP, Rabri Devi’s son Tejashwi Yadav, also the Leader of Opposition, said he and his brother, former Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, also asked the bodyguards to return to the police headquarters on Wednesday.

He has called a meeting of RJD legislators on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

According to a staff member at 10 Circular Road, at present the sprawling bungalow is without a single security personnel. “It is for the first time that there is virtually no security jawan at the residence of Lalu-Rabri.”

Senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari told the media: “Lalu’s family has been targeted for opposing divisive politics. Nitish Kumar is indulging in revenge politics, which is not right.”

He said Lalu Prasad’s family is already on the hit list of several gangs for opposing reservation.

“In view of the threat perception to them, downgrading of security cover was not proper. Tejashwi Yadav has been visiting different places across Bihar to address public meetings. If anything happened to him, nobody but Nitish Kumar would be responsible.”

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav said the Chief Minister sent him a notice to vacate the government residence he is presently living in.

–IANS

ik/him/vd