All six candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Bihar

Patna, March 15 (IANS) All six candidates who had filed nominations for as many vacant Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar were on Thursday elected unopposed at the end of the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, an official said.

From the ruling camp, the elected candidates are Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ravi Shankar Prasad; BJP ally Janata Dal-United’s Bashistha Narain Singh and business tycoon Mahendra Prasad.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Manoj Jha and Ashfaque Karim and its ally Congress’ Akhilesh Prasad Singh were also elected unopposed.

“All six were declared elected unopposed after the deadline for the withdrawal of nomination papers ended on Thursday. So, there will be no election on March 23,” said an official.

–IANS

ik/tsb/bg