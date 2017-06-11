All ‘Super 30’ candidates crack JEE-Advanced: Founder

Patna, June 11 (IANS) All 30 students coached by Bihar’s ‘Super 30’, a free coaching centre for underprivileged students, have cracked the highly competitive JEE-Advanced for admissions to the IITs this year, its founder-mathematician Anand Kumar said on Sunday.

Children of taxi drivers, masons, farmers, and daily wagers are among the successful candidates and are mostly from schools affiliated to the Bihar School Examination Board.

“All our 30 students have made it through the Joint Entrance Examination – Advanced, taking the total number of our successful students so far to nearly 400,” Anand Kumar said here.

JEE Advanced was earlier known as Indian Institute of Technology – Joint Entrance Examination.

Attributing their success to hard work and unwavering devotion, he said: “We will hold tests (to take in students for coaching) in different parts of the country after giving detailed information about it on our website.”

Anand Kumar started the ‘Super 30’ programme in 2002 under his Ramanujam Institute of Mathematics, which selects 30 meritorious candidates each year from economically disadvantaged sections of society and trains them free of cost for admission to the prestigious IITs.

Students from poor families who get into ‘Super 30’ have to undergo 16-hour daily study routine for a year. Coaching, food and accommodation are free for these students.

So far, 396 students from Super 30 have made it to IITs.

–IANS

bns-and/tsb/vt