All top J&K offices will now open in Srinagar on June 15

Jammu, April 17 (IANS) The J&K government on Friday modified its earlier order and decided that the ‘Darbar Move’ of offices will now formally take place in the summer capital of Srinagar on June 15 instead of May 5.

Darbar Move refers to the over 150-year old autocratic tradition to shift all the top offices of J&K between the twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu on a six-monthly basis.

An order issued by the general administration department said that in light of the directive to extend the countrywide lockdown till May 3 and also due to the recent spike in the number of Covid-19 cases, it is ordered that the formal opening of the Darbar at Srinagar will take place on June 15.

All officers assigned specific Covid-19 duties will function from their present location so as to ensure that the disease control efforts are not hampered, the order said.

The order further said that the civil secretariat at Srinagar shall start partial functioning from April 4 with the staff/officers on ‘as is where is’ basis.

It has been decided to test all administrative secretaries besides putting in place a robust online/electronic/video conferencing/other communication mode at Jammu/Srinagar to ensure a virtual office at both the places.

Till transforming J&K into a Union Territory, the Governor, Chief Minister, his council of ministers and all top officials would spend the summer months in Kashmir and avoid the harsh winter cold by functioning from Jammu during winters.

–IANS

sq/arm