All tourists stranded at Idukki resort safe: Kerala Minister

Munnar (Kerala), Aug 10 (IANS) Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Friday said that nearly 60 tourists, including foreigners, stranded at a resort near here are safe.

In his Facebook post, Surendran said that 24 foreigners and 33 domestic tourists were holed up at the resort after the area was cut off from the outside world following landslides in the wake of heavy rains in the past two days.

“We have sought the help of the Army and other agencies (for evacuation). Of these tourists, four Russians and an American couple expressed the desire to move out and were evacuated from a different route. It was a bit of an exercise.

“Others present there said that they are prepared to wait as rescue agencies have undertaken construction of a motorable road for vehicles to ferry them out,” the Minister said.

The state government has advised tourists not to proceed to Idukki due to heavy rains.

–IANS

sg/tsb/sed