All UP districts to have police media cells

Lucknow, April 27 (IANS) With the aim of better relations with the media and to provide up to date and authentic news to the press, media and social media cells will be constituted in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, a police spokesman said on Friday.

State Director General of Police O.P. Singh has issued directives with regards to this to all district police chiefs, the spokesman said.

These media cells would be established in all districts, police ranges and zonal levels and an inspector rank official will be heading it, the spokesman told IANS, adding that the cells will function 24×7 and will be mandated to provide proper and authentic news inputs to the media and to also ensure that reporters get across in time to senior officials for quotes and bytes.

The close user group cell phone number of the media cell in-charge will be shared with the media for better coordination.

In matters that are sensational and serious, the Senior Superintendents of Police, Inspectors-General of Police and the Additional Directors General of Police have been asked to upload their audio or video bytes on their respective Twitter handles so that the media can access them easily, the spokesman said, adding that these would also be sent to the media persons on their WhatsApp as well.

–IANS

md/vd