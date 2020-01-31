Allahabad HC denies permission for anti-CAA protests

Prayagraj, Feb 7 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court has turned down a petition seeking permission to stage protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The court said that it is the duty of every citizen to maintain peace and law and order.

The verdict came on a petition filed by one Mohd Furqan of Ferozabad who had challenged a police’s decision to deny permission for an anti-CAA protest.

The court decision is a major blow to anti-CAA protesters across the state.

