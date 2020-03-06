Allahabad HC seeks Yogi govt reply on ‘name and shame’ hoardings

Prayagraj, March 8 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court, in a surprise move, has taken suo moto cognizance of the Lucknow administration’s move to put up hoardings with pictures of those accused of violence during the anti-CAA protest in December last year.

The Bench, headed by Chief Justice Govind Mathur, will hear the case on Sunday and the District Magistrate and Divisional Police Commissioner have been asked to explain the law under which the hoardings have been put up in Lucknow.

The Lucknow administration, on Friday, had put up about 100 hoardings with photographs of the anti-CAA protesters.

The names, photographs and residential addresses of the accused were listed on the hoardings, sparking fear among those named on the hoardings.

The accused have also been asked to pay for the damages to public and private property within a stipulated time, or have their properties attached by the district administration.

The move has attracted strong reactions from protesters, political parties, ordinary citizens, legal experts and social activists, who slammed the idea of public shaming in this manner.

In one particular photograph put up on the hoardings, the photograph of a minor is also seen.

The family of the minor said that they are preparing to seek legal redressal in the matter.

“The hoarding has been put up by the ‘orders of the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner’ and they owe an explanation to us,” said a family member.

–IANS

amita/dpb