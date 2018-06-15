‘Allahu Akbar’ shouting woman injures two people in France

Paris, June 17 (IANS) A woman, shouting “Allahu akbar”, attacked and injured two people with a cutter on Sunday in France’s Var department, media reports said. She has been taken into custody.

The woman, dressed in black, assaulted a customer at a supermarket in the town of La Seyne-sur-Mer in Var at around 10 a.m. (local time), slightly wounding the chest, while a cashier was also hurt slightly, reported Xinhua citing French TV channel BFMTV.

The customer has been hospitalized and is currently out of danger, it reported.

The suspect was quickly controlled by the supermarket staff, BFMTV said, adding that she would be a French citizen born in 1994, and unknown to the intelligence services.

A search of the woman’s home was underway to know whether “she has links or not with Daesh”, said BFMTV.

–IANS

