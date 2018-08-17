Alliance Air operates proving flight to Kochi naval air base

New Delhi/Kochi, Aug 18 (IANS) State-run Air India’s subsidiary — Alliance Air — has operated a proving flight to the Kochi naval base as an option for rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala.

“As an exemplary initiative to fly out stranded people, AI’s subsidiary Alliance Air operated a non-commercial proving flight on an ATR (turboprop) to Kochi’s naval base with a team of DGCA, AAI and Flight Safety officials,” Air India said in a statement.

“This whole exercise is aimed at confirming the feasibility of having Alliance Air operate more flights to Kochi’s defence airbase with turboprops to evacuate passengers.”

The development comes as the state reeled under torrential rain and the worst floods in the recent past.

The grim situation has left the state with only two operational civil airports at Thiruvananthapuram and Calicut, as operations at Kochi airport have been suspended till August 26 on account of rising water levels in the operational area.

The civil airport in Kochi is severely flooded and would be closed till August 26.

–IANS

rrb-rv/vm