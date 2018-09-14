Allison Brie reunites with ‘Community’ co-star Jacobs

Los Angeles, Sep 18 (IANS) Actors Allison Brie and Gillian Jacobs of “Community” TV show fame reunited at the annual Glamour x Tory Burch Women To Watch lunch.

Brie was spotted wearing a pink shin-length skirt and long sleeve blouse along with a matching neck bow. Jacobs went with a similar matching outfit to Brie, with a neck bow and shin-length skirt, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The former co-stars posed together for pictures, and were seen having a gala time with each other.

They were joined by several celebrities including Chrissy Metz and Tracee Ellis Ross.

–IANS

sim/nn/