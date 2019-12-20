Allow people to foment trouble for media’s sake: BJP’s Ghosh

Kolkata, Dec 27 (IANS) BJP West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday created a controversy when he said his party lets people foment disturbances to provide fodder to the media which looks for such news.

BJP’s opponents lashed out against Ghosh for his comments to the media prior to addressing a rally in East Midnapore district’s Contai.

“They (Trinamool Congress) will create trouble, and then we will also foment disturbances. This is the nature of Bengal politics. You (media persons) also look for news. That’s why we allow people to rake up trouble,” said Ghosh, also a Lok Sabha member.

Trinamool leader and state minister Tapas Roy lashed out against Ghosh saying he has “no idea” about the state’s political culture. “His statement is a proof that the BJP is unabashedly causing trouble in its bid to control the political turf,” he said.

CPI-M state secretariat member and leader of the Left Front legislature party Sujon Chakraborty accused Ghosh of “resorting to cheap gimmicks” to create a sensation and get into the media space.

–IANS

ssp/vd