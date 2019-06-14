Almost 700 dead, over 4,000 wounded in Tripoli clashes

Tripoli, June 19 (IANS/AKI) Scores of civilians are among at least 691 people killed and 4,012 injured in the battle for control of Tripoli since eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar began an assault on the Libyan capital in early April, according to the United Nations.

“The toll of the armed conflict in Libya’s capital is 691 dead, including 41 civilians, and 4,012 injured, including 135 civilians,” the UN World Health Organisation said in a tweet.

The warfare in Tripoli between Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army and militias loyal to the UN-backed government which began on April 5 has including shelling and air strikes as well as fire fights.

Italy has been at the forefront of international diplomatic efforts that have so far failed to obtain a ceasefire in its chaos-stricken former colony.

Meanwhile, several thousand migrants remain trapped in horrific conditions in overcrowded detention centres in or close to the conflict zone in south Tripoli, where they suffer hunger and disease according to the UN.

–IANS/AKI

vd