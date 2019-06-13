Almost Famous duo ‘Breakout’ with Soulja Boy

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Mumbai-based electronic DJ duo Almost Famous are excited to unveil their latest track “Breakout” in collaboration with American hip-hop artist Soulja Boy.

The high energy track fuses bass heavy trap sounds with synthesising and intricate electronic production. Soulja raps about his long-standing presence in the music business. In the Claymation video, Almost Famous and Soulja Boy are involved in a prison break, making a run and punching American actor Jake Paul in the process.

The track is being globally marketed by Hardik Zaveri and Naief Memon of Los Angeles-based Nofiltr Management and will be released in India on independent record label, 9122 Records, read a statement.

Rishab Sadarangani of Almost Famous said: “Our music is about blending the two cultures effortlessly so that the hip-hop becomes a big happy global family and there is no divide. We are happy to see how well the hip-hop scene in India has evolved and with films like ‘Gully Boy’.”

Explaining how the record came about, Simarjeet Saini of Almost Famous said: “The collaboration was very organic. We randomly got in touch with Soulja Boy’s manager and started conversing for over six months. Thereafter we made a couple of options for Soulja and he instantly thought it was dope and we finished the track in 18 minutes. In fact, we produced the track on our laptop sitting out of a bedroom apartment in Mumbai last February.”

