Alok Agarwal is AAP CM candidate in MP

Indore, July 15 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday declared Alok Agarwal, an activist who studied at IIT Kanpur, as the Aam Aadmi Partys (AAP) Chief Ministerial candidate in Madhya Pradesh.

Kejriwal made the announcement at a rally in Indore.

“Agrawal has studied at IIT. He could have gone to the US if he wanted to. But after completing his studies, he chose to serve the people of the state,” the AAP leader said.

Agarwal contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will be held this year.

–IANS

