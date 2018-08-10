‘Alpha’ secures China release date

Beijing, Aug 13 (IANS) Albert Hughe’s historical drama film “Alpha” is now all set to release in China.

“Alpha” will release at Chinese box office following the release of film “Ant-Man and the Wasp” on August 24 and Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” on August 31, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The film’S story takes place 20,000 years ago in Europe, during the last ice age and revolves around a young man (X-Men: Apocalypse’s Kodi Smit-McPhee) who is injured and left for dead by his tribe while on a hunt. The young tribesman then finds and befriends a wolf, who has been abandoned by his pack, and the two team up to fight for survival.

Presented by Studio 8, the film also stars actors Johannes Haukur Johannesson, Leonor Varela and Jens Hulten.

–IANS

sim/nv/sed