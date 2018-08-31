Alpha to make defence electronic devices for Israeli firm

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) Aerospace major Alpha Design Technologies on Tuesday opened a new facility to export defence electronic devices to Israel-based Elbit Systems valued at $14.5 million (Rs 103 crore).

The new facility is a joint venture company named Alpha-Elsec Defence and Aerospace Systems between city-based Alpha Design Technologies and Elbit.

“We are expecting additional orders worth $100 million (Rs 700 crore) for exports and $150 million (Rs 1,050 crore) worth orders from Indian market over the next three years,” the Chairman and Managing Director of AAlpha Design Technologies Col. Shankar said.

The joint venture company’s new facility allows testing, assembly and integration for production of thermal imager based fire control systems, eye safe lasers, laser target designators and high-end unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones.

About 51 per cent of the Alpha-Elsec Defence and Aerospace Systems is owned Bengaluru-based Alpha and 49 per cent by Israeli Elbit.

