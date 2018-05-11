Alphons relieved from Electronics and IT Ministry, Ahluwalia from Drinking Water

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Union Tourism Minister K.J. Alphons was on Monday relieved of the charge of Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, which was assigned to Union Minister S.S. Ahluwalia.

According to a press communique from Rashtrapati Bhawan, Ahluwalia was relieved from the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

“Alphons, the Tourism Minister (Independent Charge), be relieved of the charge of Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology,” the communique said.

The reallocation of portfolios among the members of the Union Council of Ministers was directed by President Ram Nath Kovind as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The communique read: “S.S. Ahluwalia be relieved of the charge of Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation and assigned the portfolio of Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.”

