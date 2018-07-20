Altair to open design centre in Karnataka’s Hubballi

Bengaluru, July 23 (IANS) US-based Altair Engineering plans to open a design innovation centre in Karnataka’s Hubballi town with a private university to benefit locals in using software tools and become industry ready, said a top company official on Monday.

“Industry-academia tie-up to benefit students from technologies and tools making them industry ready,” Altair India Managing Director Pavan Kumar told reporters here.

The centre will be housed in the sprawling KLE Technological University campus, run by BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore.

“The objective of the centre is to develop competency on commercial finite element analysis (FEA) software of Altair called Hyper-Works,” said Kumar.

The centre, which will help in providing skilled power to Altair customers worldwide, will also provide the university’s under-graduate and post-graduate students license to work on Altair technology.

“The Altair-KLE partnership will produce future ready engineers for the industry across the country,” said Kumar.

Varsity Vice-Chancellor Ashok Shettar said collaboration with Altair would expose the students to technologies and tools and make them industry-ready.

The Troy-based Altair in Michigan state transforms design and decision making by applying simulation, machine learning and optimization through product life cycles.

“Our portfolio of simulation technology and patented units-based software licensing model enable simulation-driven innovation for our customers,” added Kumar.

