Alves replaces Neymar as Brazil captain for Copa America

Rio de Janeiro, May 28 (IANS) Veteran full-back Dani Alves will captain Brazil during the Copa America, replacing his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has confirmed.

Brazil head coach Tite informed Neymar of the decision on Saturday and notified Alves after a team training session on Sunday, according to a statement on the CBF’s official website released on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The announcement follows a series of controversies surrounding Neymar, who was handed the captain’s armband for a second time last September after a two-year leadership rotation policy.

The 27-year-old was this month banned for three matches by the French Football Federation for punching a fan after the French Cup final.

In April, he was suspended for three UEFA Champions League games for insulting officials following Paris Saint-Germain’s elimination from the tournament.

Brazil will meet Venezuela, Peru and Bolivia during the group stage of the Copa America, to be played in Brazil from June 14 to July 7.

Alves, capped 138 times for his country, will also be Brazil’s captain for friendlies against Qatar on June 5 and Honduras four days later.

