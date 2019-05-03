Alwar gangrape: Prime accused arrested, BJP holds protests

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) The prime accused in the Alwar gangrape case was picked up from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura on Thursday, taking the number of those arrested to five even as BJP held protests accusing the government of “deliberately suppressing” the case in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime accused Hansraj has been arrested from Mathura on Thursday morning, while another Mahesh was arrested from Shahpura on late Wednesday night, police said.

Ashok Gujjar, Inderaj Gujjar and Mukesh were arrested earlier and police now say that only one more accused, Chhotelal, is absconding and a hunt is on to trace him.

According to the FIR filed by the victim, the incident took place on April 26 when the accused allegedly waylaid her and her husband, took them to an isolated place and gangraped her in front of her husband. The accused also recorded the crime and uploaded the video on social media, which went viral.

The crime sparked off controversy after the victim’s husband on Wednesday accused police of delaying action, allegedly in wake of the second round of Lok Sabha elections in the state on May 6.

Soon after his allegations came out, there were protests with people from all sections demanding justice for the couple and accusing the state government of intentionally delaying action in the case for political gain.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had staged a march to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s residence on Wednesday but were stopped on the way by police.

On Thursday, the BJP held a protest at the collectorate with Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, and BJP state President Madan Lal Saini also present.

Saini said that BJP had held similar protests all across the state.

BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Kirorilal Meena, who reached Alwar on Thursday, appealed to the authorities to take strict action against Superintendent of Police Rajeev Pachar and SHo Sardar Singh under The SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, for intentionally keeping the case on hold and depriving the Dalit victim and her husband of justice.

He said suspending the inspector and departmental action against the SP was not enough and they should be sent behind bars.

Bheem Army chief Chandrashekhar, who reached here from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, had called for a statewide shutdown on Friday if the accused were not given strict punishment.

