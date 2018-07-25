‘Alwar lynching on cow smuggling suspicion, family to get Rs 8 lakh’

Chandigarh, July 26 (IANS) The Haryana government on Thursday said Rakbar Khan alias Akbar from Nuh district of the state fell victim to mob lynching in Rajasthan “on mere suspicion of cow smuggling” and announced a total aid of Rs 8 lakh to the next of kin.

Rakbar was a native of Kaul village in Ferozepur Jhirka area of Haryana.

“Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to Rakbar’s family who was lynched in Alwar on mere suspicion of cow smuggling,” a government statement said.

It said that Haryana Waqf Board Chairman Raheesha Khan has announced assistance of Rs 3 lakh to the family.

“Thus, Rs 8 lakh in total will be provided as assistance by the government.”

Rakbar Khan is survived by his wife, four daughters and three sons.

–IANS

