Always my dream to play for Atletico Madrid: Morata

Madrid, Jan 29 (IANS) Striker Alvaro Morata said on Tuesday that despite his past with Spanish football giants Real Madrid, it was always his dream to play for Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old Spain international joined Atletico on an 18-month loan from Chelsea on Monday and was officially presented to the press on Tuesday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Besides playing for Chelsea, Morata also spent two seasons with Juventus and several seasons with Real Madrid, progressing through the ranks at that club which he joined after two years with the Atletico youth system.

However, when asked about his past, Morata insisted his aim had always been to wear Atletico’s red and white shirt.

“It is a dream come true,” he said on the Atletico website, adding that as a youngster he had supported them and not Real Madrid.

“When I was young I saw all the Atletico legends and the other players of La Liga. This is very important for me and it means a lot because I always wanted to play for Atletico Madrid. I know Atletico: what it means, this club, this name. I already know the club,” he insisted.

Atletico are working hard to highlight Morata’s red and white past with photos of him a youngster at the club, and the striker said he knew what he needed to do to be successful.

“I think I’m in the right place to take another step in my life and a very important step in my career,” he commented.

Morata will wear the number 22 shirt and could make his debut next weekend against Real Betis, just a week before Atletico face Real Madrid in the second Madrid derby this season.

–IANS

tri/nir