Always wanted to start off as a romantic actor: Aayush Sharma

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Aayush Sharma, who is making his Hindi film debut with “Loveratri”, says he always wanted to start his movie career with the romantic genre.

Aayush spoke to the media here when he visited K.C. College to promote the movie along with his co-star Warina Hussain here on Wednesday.

Asked whether the romance or action genre excites him more as an actor, he said: “For now, being a part of romantic films excites me. I always wanted to start off as a romantic actor.

“When I was growing up, I used to see actors going on mountains and doing romantic songs. I always wanted to do that but slowly, I would love to venture into action as well.”

Talking about audience response to film’s trailer and songs, Aayush said: “It feels really nice when you get so much love and support from the audience in your first film itself.

“It boosts our energy and it increases our confidence to do better. Our film’s songs and trailer have received a positive response from the audience. So, we are feeling nervous and excited to see how audience reacts to film when it releases in theatres.”

He believes survival in Bollywood is tough.

“Sometimes it gets easy to be a part of good film and to work with good co-actors and director. There are lot of factors that determines the success of a film, but I think your consistency ultimately decides whether you are going to stay there for a longer period or not,” said Aayush, who is the brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan.

Aayush admits that without Salman’s support, his entry into films would have taken a very long time.

“I never thought I could become an actor because it is very difficult to get a platform like ‘Loveratri’, and I didn’t plan to become an actor. I never had any film contacts and I didn’t even knew what is the right path to get into films.

“There are lots of talented actors out there who are struggling for a very long time, but they might not get an opportunity to work in a film like ‘Loveratri’. So, if in my case, if I wasn’t launched by Salman bhai, then it would have taken a long time for me to work in films.

“I just feel very lucky to be part of ‘Loveratri’ and showcase my talent to the audience.”

The film is a musical romantic drama produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by debutante Abhiraj Minawala. It is releasing on October 5.

