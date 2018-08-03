Alyssa Milano has deep conversations with her kids

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Alyssa Milano says she has “deep conversations” with her children about the state of the world because she wants to make sure they are educated.

“I am in a great, very lucky position because I have a girl and a boy, so I’m able to teach these lessons to them both on a daily basis. First of all, I’m a big believer in telling them the truth and not hiding anything from them,” Milano told people.com.

She added: “I do feel that we’re in such a time right now that there’s so much chaos and turmoil that it’s very hard to shelter them from that. So we have very deep conversations about what’s happening.”

The “Charmed” star also makes sure her children think about their bodies in a positive way.

“But also about body image. I feel like girls and sports, my daughter plays baseball and she’s the only little girl on the little trotters team, she’s 3. It’s all about how strong are you, you have got to be strong to hit that ball, and really instilling that the body is for… we eat for fuel, and a body is to be strong,” she said.

–IANS

dc/nn/