Ama Gaon Ama Bikash covers all blocks in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 22 (IANS) The Odisha government’s flagship programme, ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’, on Tuesday covered all the Gram Panchayats (GPs) in each of the 314 blocks of the state.

The scheme was launched on March 5 last year. It is aimed at reaching out to the people in rural areas in order to involve them in developmental activities.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs. 1,554.41 crore for 62,857 projects in 6,798 GPs of 314 blocks.

“I’m glad to announce that we have completed the ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme for this year. This covers all the 314 blocks of the state. This programme is a fine example of our principle of the 3Ts – Technology, Teamwork and Transparency,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday sanctioned Rs. 39.53 crore in eight blocks of six districts under the ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ programme.

The blocks for which funds were sanctioned are Dasapalla of Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur Sadar and Nuagaon of Jagatsinghpur, Lakhanpur of Jharsuguda, Khaparakhol and Belpara of Bolangir, Balipatna of Khurda and Gunupur of Rayagada.

–IANS

